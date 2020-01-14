ICE NINE KILLS Raise $54,000 (AUD) In Aid Of Australian Fire Relief Efforts

Boston horror-inspired metal band, Ice Nine Kills, have successfully raised over $54,000 (AUD) following an overwhelming response to their limited-edition exclusive t-shirt sale that took place earlier this month to help aid the Australian wildfire relief efforts.

Profits from the sale are being donated equally between Australia Zoo's Wildlife Warriors - a non-profit organization founded by the late Steve Irwin and his wife, Terri Irwin, to aid in the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife-and the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery.

Ice Nine Kills recently made their inaugural appearance in Australia in December of last year as part of the Good Things Festival (Sydney), along with a handful of headlining gigs in Brisbane and Melbourne.

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)