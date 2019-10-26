ICE NINE KILLS Team Up With Horror Icon ARI LEHMAN For Acoustic Version Of "Thank God It's Friday"

In honor of the most haunting time of the year, horror-inspired metal outfit Ice Nine Kills have released The Silver Scream: Final Cut, a frightfully enticing deluxe version of their critically acclaimed Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart-topping fourth album.

Available now via Fearless Records, the Final Cut edition includes the album's original 13 tracks, along with the recently premiered new track "Your Numbers Up", a cover version of the famous hit "Thriller", their full-length feature horror film The Silver Scream, and four bone-chilling acoustic renditions of previously released singles.

Ice Nine Kills have also released a video stream for the new acoustic rendition of "Thank God It's Friday", featuring none other than Ari Lehman, who first portrayed the immortal serial killer Jason Voorhees from the original 1980 iconic slasher film, Friday The 13th.

"I am honored to be singing alongside the amazingly talented Spencer Charnas on this track," says Lehman. "Ice Nine Kills will captivate you with their virtuoso sound and compelling lyrics - 'Thank God It's Friday' has Voorhees Power!"

"Friday the 13th and Jason have always been an obsession for me," reveals vocalist Spencer Charnas. "When I had the idea to reach out to Ari about singing on our acoustic tribute, I never expected in a million years for it to actually happen. To find out that Ari was not only a fan of INK, but 100% willing to join us on the track, was a moment I won't soon forget. He brings such a rich authenticity to this song with his charismatic voice, and his involvement helps elevate the piece to another level. To hear the first Jason from arguably one of the most iconic scenes in horror history sing the line, "he drowned in all our sins," evokes the same goosebumps I got when I first saw the film."

Amidst headlining SiriusXM Octane Presents The Octane Accelerator Tour across the United States later this fall, horror-inspired metal outfit Ice Nine Kills will celebrate their homecoming stop at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on November 30 by reviving their annual "Thanx-Killing" show in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 28. The show will be recorded and filmed for a future project and includes special guests Fit For A King, Light The Torch, Make Them Suffer and Awake At Last. Tickets are available now.

"The time is upon us once again for a bloodbath of gravy to overflow through the streets of Massachusetts," declares vocalist Spencer Charnas. "The 4th annual Thanx-Killing fest will be a feast of flesh that will be carved into the nightmares of New England for years to come."

Last week INK debuted a brand-new track, "Your Number's Up", inspired by Wes Craven's genre-defining 1996 film Scream and which will be featured as a bonus track on their upcoming October 25 release The Silver Scream: Final Cut.

Further bonus content will include four haunting acoustic renditions of previously released singles, a cover version of the iconic song "Thriller" and a DVD of their own horror film, The Silver Scream, which alongside the CD will be encased in a special VHS slipcase. Notable figures in the horror and metal community alike will be seen featured as guests including Grammy-nominated musician Matt Heafy (Trivium), horror icon Ari Lehman (the original Jason, Friday The 13th), Chelsea Talmadge (Stranger Things) and Sam Kubrick (grandson of Stanley Kubrick who famously directed The Shining).

Tracklisting:

"The American Nightmare"

"Thank God It's Friday"

"Stabbing In The Dark"

"Savages"

"The Jig Is Up" (ft. Randy Strohmeyer of Finch)

"A Grave Mistake"

"Rocking The Boat" (ft. Jeremy Schwartz)

"Enjoy Your Slay" (ft. Sam Kubrick)

"Freak Flag"

"The World In My Hands" (ft. Tony Lovato of Mest)

"Merry Axe-mas"

"Love Bites" (ft. Chelsea Talmadge of Stranger Things)

"IT Is The End" (ft. JR Wasilewski & Buddy Schaub of Less Than Jake and Will Salazar of Fenix TX)

"Your Number's Up"

"Thriller" (Michael Jackson cover)

"A Grave Mistake" (Live from SiriusXM)

"Stabbing In The Dark" (Acoustic ft. Matt Heafy)

"Savages" (Acoustic)

"Thank God It's Friday" (Acoustic ft. Ari Lehman)

Check below to see when Ice Nine Kills will haunt a town near you.

October

29 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

November

2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Club

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4 - Estes Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel

5 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

12 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

13 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

16 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

17 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground Fillmore

22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts

26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

December

1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

(Band photo by Tina K)