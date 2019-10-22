ICE NINE KILLS To Record Special "Thanx-Killing" Hometown Show

Amidst headlining SiriusXM Octane Presents The Octane Accelerator Tour across the United States later this fall, horror-inspired metal outfit Ice Nine Kills will celebrate their homecoming stop at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on November 30 by reviving their annual "Thanx-Killing" show in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 28. The show will be recorded and filmed for a future project and includes special guests Fit For A King, Light The Torch, Make Them Suffer and Awake At Last. Tickets are available now.

"The time is upon us once again for a bloodbath of gravy to overflow through the streets of Massachusetts," declares vocalist Spencer Charnas. "The 4th annual Thanx-Killing fest will be a feast of flesh that will be carved into the nightmares of New England for years to come."

Last week INK debuted a brand-new track, "Your Number's Up", inspired by Wes Craven's genre-defining 1996 film Scream and which will be featured as a bonus track on their upcoming October 25 release The Silver Scream: Final Cut.

Further bonus content will include four haunting acoustic renditions of previously released singles, a cover version of the iconic song "Thriller" and a DVD of their own horror film, The Silver Scream, which alongside the CD will be encased in a special VHS slipcase. Notable figures in the horror and metal community alike will be seen featured as guests including Grammy-nominated musician Matt Heafy (Trivium), horror icon Ari Lehman (the original Jason, Friday The 13th), Chelsea Talmadge (Stranger Things) and Sam Kubrick (grandson of Stanley Kubrick who famously directed The Shining).

Tracklisting:

"The American Nightmare"

"Thank God It's Friday"

"Stabbing In The Dark"

"Savages"

"The Jig Is Up" (ft. Randy Strohmeyer of Finch)

"A Grave Mistake"

"Rocking The Boat" (ft. Jeremy Schwartz)

"Enjoy Your Slay" (ft. Sam Kubrick)

"Freak Flag"

"The World In My Hands" (ft. Tony Lovato of Mest)

"Merry Axe-mas"

"Love Bites" (ft. Chelsea Talmadge of Stranger Things)

"IT Is The End" (ft. JR Wasilewski & Buddy Schaub of Less Than Jake and Will Salazar of Fenix TX)

"Your Number's Up"

"Thriller" (Michael Jackson cover)

"A Grave Mistake" (Live from SiriusXM)

"Stabbing In The Dark" (Acoustic ft. Matt Heafy)

"Savages" (Acoustic)

"Thank God It's Friday" (Acoustic ft. Ari Lehman)

Check below to see when Ice Nine Kills will haunt a town near you.



October

29 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

November

2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Club

3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

4 - Estes Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel

5 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

12 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

13 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

16 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

17 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground Fillmore

22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts

26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

27 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

December

1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

(Band photo by Tina K)