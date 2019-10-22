ICE NINE KILLS To Record Special "Thanx-Killing" Hometown Show
October 22, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Amidst headlining SiriusXM Octane Presents The Octane Accelerator Tour across the United States later this fall, horror-inspired metal outfit Ice Nine Kills will celebrate their homecoming stop at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on November 30 by reviving their annual "Thanx-Killing" show in honor of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 28. The show will be recorded and filmed for a future project and includes special guests Fit For A King, Light The Torch, Make Them Suffer and Awake At Last. Tickets are available now.
"The time is upon us once again for a bloodbath of gravy to overflow through the streets of Massachusetts," declares vocalist Spencer Charnas. "The 4th annual Thanx-Killing fest will be a feast of flesh that will be carved into the nightmares of New England for years to come."
Last week INK debuted a brand-new track, "Your Number's Up", inspired by Wes Craven's genre-defining 1996 film Scream and which will be featured as a bonus track on their upcoming October 25 release The Silver Scream: Final Cut.
Further bonus content will include four haunting acoustic renditions of previously released singles, a cover version of the iconic song "Thriller" and a DVD of their own horror film, The Silver Scream, which alongside the CD will be encased in a special VHS slipcase. Notable figures in the horror and metal community alike will be seen featured as guests including Grammy-nominated musician Matt Heafy (Trivium), horror icon Ari Lehman (the original Jason, Friday The 13th), Chelsea Talmadge (Stranger Things) and Sam Kubrick (grandson of Stanley Kubrick who famously directed The Shining).
Tracklisting:
"The American Nightmare"
"Thank God It's Friday"
"Stabbing In The Dark"
"Savages"
"The Jig Is Up" (ft. Randy Strohmeyer of Finch)
"A Grave Mistake"
"Rocking The Boat" (ft. Jeremy Schwartz)
"Enjoy Your Slay" (ft. Sam Kubrick)
"Freak Flag"
"The World In My Hands" (ft. Tony Lovato of Mest)
"Merry Axe-mas"
"Love Bites" (ft. Chelsea Talmadge of Stranger Things)
"IT Is The End" (ft. JR Wasilewski & Buddy Schaub of Less Than Jake and Will Salazar of Fenix TX)
"Your Number's Up"
"Thriller" (Michael Jackson cover)
"A Grave Mistake" (Live from SiriusXM)
"Stabbing In The Dark" (Acoustic ft. Matt Heafy)
"Savages" (Acoustic)
"Thank God It's Friday" (Acoustic ft. Ari Lehman)
Check below to see when Ice Nine Kills will haunt a town near you.
October
29 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
November
2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Club
3 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
4 - Estes Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel
5 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
9 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
12 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
13 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
16 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
17 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
18 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground Fillmore
22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater
25 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts
26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
27 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
December
1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
(Band photo by Tina K)