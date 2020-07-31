ICE T Explains The Meaning Of BODY COUNT's “No Lives Matter” On The Tonight Show; Video
Ice-T explained the meaning of Body Count’s 2017 single, “No Lives Matter”, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch below:
Listen to “No Lives Matter”:
Body Count recently released a music video for the hard-hitting track, “Thee Critical Beatdown”, taken from their most recent album, Carnivore, released back in March.
The animation work was done by Tommy The Animator who already created a music video for the song “The Ski Mask Way” off of Body Count’s last album, Bloodlust (2017). Check out the video below, and pick up Carnivore here.
Body Count are:
Ice-T - Vocals
Ernie C - Guitar, backing vocals
Juan Garcia - Guitar, backing vocals
Vincent Price - Bass, backing vocals
Ill Will - Drums
Sean E Sean - Samples, backing vocals
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)