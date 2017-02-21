ICE-T - "I Think BODY COUNT Is A Hybrid Of BLACK SABBATH, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES And SLAYER"

Body Count, featuring frontman Ice T, will release their new album, Bloodlust, on March 31st via Century Media. Playboy.com recently caught up with Ice-T to discuss the new record and the subject matters addressed in the songs. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: You covered Slayer’s “Raining Blood.” Did you pick that song because it fits the Bloodlust theme?

Ice-T: "Absolutely. We played it in a rehearsal, just fucking around, and we Periscoped it. People went batshit crazy for it, so we were like, “Should we put that on the album?” Then we did a show in Arizona where we just opened with that, and the crowd went crazy. So we knew we needed it in our repertoire, and I did that little intro on the album where I mention Black Sabbath and Suicidal (Tendencies) and Slayer, because I think Body Count is a hybrid of those three groups. Then you add my gangster sensibility and lyrics that come more from the street."

Q: There was a huge controversy when Body Count came out with Cop Killer in 1992, but the sentiment behind it seems more relevant today than ever. Do you think of that song as timeless?

Ice-T: "Yeah. Cop Killer was a warning record. It was saying, 'If you motherfuckers continue this behavior, somebody might go after you.' And it recently happened. I did the same thing on this new record with 'Civil War'. Civil war hasn’t happened recently, but it can happen. And if these motherfuckers don’t address these situations, then it will pop off."

Go to this location for the complete interview.

The band have released a music video for the single, "No Lives Matter”, available for streaming below.

Bloodlust was recorded with producer Will Putney, and will feature guest appearances by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Sepultura), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) and Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God. The album will also include a medley of the Slayer songs "Postmortem" and "Raining Blood".

Tracklisting:

“Civil War” (featuring Dave Mustaine)

“The Ski Mask Way”

“This Is Why We Ride”

“All Love Is Lost” (featuring Max Cavalera)

“Raining Blood” / “Postmortem” (Slayer medley)

“God, Please Believe Me”

“Walk With Me…” (featuring Randy Blythe)

“Here I Go Again”

“No Lives Matter”

“Bloodlust”

“Black Hoodie”

“No Lives Matter” video: