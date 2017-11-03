ICED EARTH Announce European Headline Tour; FREEDOM CALL, METAPRISM To Support
November 3, 2017, 40 minutes ago
US metal legends Iced Earth return to Europe for the Incorruptible world tour in January, supported by Freedom Call and Metaprism. Backed up by their brand new studio album Incorruptible, Iced Earth will once more solidify their reputation of being one of the most honest and most reliable live bands on this planet.
“Brothers and sisters, the time is drawing near! We’re happy to announce Freedom Call and Metaprism as support for our upcoming January dates in Europe. Lots of Incorruptible and lots of classics headed your way! Metal will flow!!“ - Jon Schaffer
Tour dates:
January
9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
10 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal
11 - Hannover Germany - Capitol
12 - Geiselwind Germany - Musichall
13 - Leipzig Germany - Hause Auesee
14 - Osnabrück Germany - Hyde Park
16 - Hamburg Germany - Markthalle
17 - Wiesbaden Germany - Schlachthof
18 - Bochum Germany - Zeche
19 - Regendsburg Germany - Airport Obertraubling
20 - Memmingen Germany - Kaminwerk
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club