ICED EARTH Announce European Headline Tour; FREEDOM CALL, METAPRISM To Support

US metal legends Iced Earth return to Europe for the Incorruptible world tour in January, supported by Freedom Call and Metaprism. Backed up by their brand new studio album Incorruptible, Iced Earth will once more solidify their reputation of being one of the most honest and most reliable live bands on this planet.

“Brothers and sisters, the time is drawing near! We’re happy to announce Freedom Call and Metaprism as support for our upcoming January dates in Europe. Lots of Incorruptible and lots of classics headed your way! Metal will flow!!“ - Jon Schaffer

Tour dates:

January

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

10 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal

11 - Hannover Germany - Capitol

12 - Geiselwind Germany - Musichall

13 - Leipzig Germany - Hause Auesee

14 - Osnabrück Germany - Hyde Park

16 - Hamburg Germany - Markthalle

17 - Wiesbaden Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Bochum Germany - Zeche

19 - Regendsburg Germany - Airport Obertraubling

20 - Memmingen Germany - Kaminwerk

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club