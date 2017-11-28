ICED EARTH Announce North American Headline Tour; SANCTUARY, KILL RITUAL To Support
November 28, 2017, 10 minutes ago
"Brothers and sisters!," declares Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer. "We are very aware at how impatient you have been getting about our North American tour announcement, but the time has arrived!! We will be seeing you soon in a very extensive USA/Canada run. Be there, it will be an awesome time for sure!"
The band, consisting of Schaffer, drummer Brent Smedley, vocalist Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton, and new guitarist Jake Dreyer, will venture across the US and Canada from February 22nd through March 29th with featured support from Sanctuary and Kill Ritual. Dates are listed below.
February
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall
27 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground
28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
March
2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
3 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market & Stage
4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10 - Anaheim, CA - Parish @ House of Blues
11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
16 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
18 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
21 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
26 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater
27 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues
28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
Iced Earth return to Europe for the Incorruptible world tour in January, supported by Freedom Call and Metaprism. Backed up by their brand new studio album Incorruptible, Iced Earth will once more solidify their reputation of being one of the most honest and most reliable live bands on this planet.
Tour dates:
January
9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
10 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal
11 - Hannover Germany - Capitol
12 - Geiselwind Germany - Musichall
13 - Leipzig Germany - Hause Auesee
14 - Osnabrück Germany - Hyde Park
16 - Hamburg Germany - Markthalle
17 - Wiesbaden Germany - Schlachthof
18 - Bochum Germany - Zeche
19 - Regendsburg Germany - Airport Obertraubling
20 - Memmingen Germany - Kaminwerk
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club