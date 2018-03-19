ICED EARTH Announce Summer 2018 European Tour Schedule
March 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
After their triumphant tour in January/February, US metal legends Iced Earth will return to Europe for a 6-week festival run in continuous support of their new album, Incorruptible. If you missed the masters of real US metal on their headliner tour, don't make the same mistake twice.
Tour dates:
June
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels Open Air
23 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
26 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
27 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
28 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
29 - Dischingen, Germany - Rock am Härtsfeldsee
30 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
July
1 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon
3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
4 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schürr
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest
10 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Pogon Jedinstvo
13 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmarathon
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
16 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat
17 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja
19 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk
20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück
21 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut
25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
26 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe
27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
28 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air