ICED EARTH Are "Talking About" Re-Recording First Six Albums; "We Can Make Those Records Sound Amazing, I'm Certain Of That," Says Guitarist JON SCHAFFER; Video

Greece's Rockpages has issued an interview with Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer.

Says Rockpages: "We ask Jon about the latest Incorruptible album and he seems not only confident but certain that this is a record that it will be considered a classic Iced Earth opus in the years to come. We truly share his emotion although we reckon that Dystopia has a better chance of entering the realm of the classic albums of the Iced Earth discography. Jon politely disagrees although he totally respects our opinion... after all, here at Rockpages we put Incorruptible in the glamorous Top Ten position of the best albums of 2017.

"The conversation turns to Stu Block and it is crystal clear that Jon Schaffer is not only proud of his bandmate but most importantly he is really proud and happy of his friendship with the Iced Earth singer. Jon reminds us that Stu Block has given more shows than any all the other previous singers of Iced Earth... combined! Pretty impressive, really!

"When we hand him over the now famous Rockpages Bag Of Tricks, Jon is genuinely happy to share a memory or two of some of his most beloved items of the past."

Watch below:

After their triumphant tour in January/February, Iced Earth will return to Europe for a 6-week festival run in continuous support of their new album, Incorruptible. If you missed the masters of real US metal on their headliner tour, don't make the same mistake twice.

Tour dates:

June

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels Open Air

23 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

27 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

28 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

29 - Dischingen, Germany - Rock am Härtsfeldsee

30 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

July

1 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

4 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schürr

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest

10 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Pogon Jedinstvo

13 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmarathon

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

16 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat

17 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja

19 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

21 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut

25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

26 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe

27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

28 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air