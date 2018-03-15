ICED EARTH - Capital Chaos TV Footage From Sacramento Show Posted

In the clip below, Iced Earth perform "Great Heathen Army", "Burning Times" and "Dystopia" at Ace Of Spades in Sacramento, California on March 7th. Footage courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

In a new interview for Capital Chaos TV, Jason Ashcraft of AFM Records recording artists Helion Prime spoke with Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer. Up next for Schaffer is Demons & Wizards, his side project with Blind Guardian's Hansi Kürsch.

With Iced Earth having released Incorruptible, their final album for Century Media Records, Jon discusses the plan for moving forward: "Haven't made a decision on that yet. There's a lot of labels that are interested, and we're looking at different business models, but there's no hurry for Iced Earth to rush into anything, it's gonna be a while before we do a new record, 'cause this is so new. The next thing on my docket is Demons & Wizards anyway, so that's coming later in the year. That's gonna be the focus of the creative energy this year."

Upcoming Iced Earth live dates include:

March

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

16 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

18 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

26 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater

27 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge