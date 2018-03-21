ICED EARTH – Former Singer MATT BARLOW Joins Band Onstage In Baltimore For “Watching Over Me”; Video
March 21, 2018, 8 minutes ago
Iced Earth treated guests at the Baltimore show on March 19th by bringing out former singer Matt Barlow onstage to sing the track “Watching Over Me”. The song can be found on the 1998 album Something Wicked This Way Comes. Check out fan-filmed video below:
Current vocalist Stu Block commented: “So this happened! Matt is one of my all-time favourites and a great human. He joined us on stage for ‘Watching Over Me’ and it was magical and epic! Much love and respect to you Mr. Barlow!”
After their triumphant tour in January/February, US metal legends Iced Earth will return to Europe for a 6-week festival run in continuous support of their new album, Incorruptible. If you missed the masters of real US metal on their headliner tour, don't make the same mistake twice.
Tour dates:
June
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels Open Air
23 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
26 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
27 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
28 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
29 - Dischingen, Germany - Rock am Härtsfeldsee
30 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
July
1 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon
3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
4 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schürr
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest
10 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Pogon Jedinstvo
13 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmarathon
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
16 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat
17 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja
19 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk
20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück
21 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut
25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
26 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe
27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
28 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air