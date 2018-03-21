ICED EARTH – Former Singer MATT BARLOW Joins Band Onstage In Baltimore For “Watching Over Me”; Video

Iced Earth treated guests at the Baltimore show on March 19th by bringing out former singer Matt Barlow onstage to sing the track “Watching Over Me”. The song can be found on the 1998 album Something Wicked This Way Comes. Check out fan-filmed video below:

Current vocalist Stu Block commented: “So this happened! Matt is one of my all-time favourites and a great human. He joined us on stage for ‘Watching Over Me’ and it was magical and epic! Much love and respect to you Mr. Barlow!”

After their triumphant tour in January/February, US metal legends Iced Earth will return to Europe for a 6-week festival run in continuous support of their new album, Incorruptible. If you missed the masters of real US metal on their headliner tour, don't make the same mistake twice.

Tour dates:

June

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels Open Air

23 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

27 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

28 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

29 - Dischingen, Germany - Rock am Härtsfeldsee

30 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

July

1 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

4 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schürr

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest

10 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Pogon Jedinstvo

13 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmarathon

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

16 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat

17 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja

19 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

21 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut

25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

26 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe

27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

28 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air