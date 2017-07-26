ICED EARTH Frontman STU BLOCK Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #25), featuring Iced Earth vocalist Stu Block. Stu took time out of his busy schedule to discuss Iced Earth's latest album, Incorruptible, as well as tour plans in the coming months.

Featured tracks during the podcast include Harem Scarem - "Bite The Bullet"; DGM - "Reason"; Evergrey - "Passing Through"; Plasmatics - "Put Your Love In Me"; HSAS - "Top Of The Rock"; Cheap Trick - "The Rest Of My Life"; Iced Earth - "Anguish of Youth", "Black Flag", "Seven Headed Whore", "Ghost Dance (Awaken the Ancestors)", and "Brothers".

Incorruptible, the 12th studio album from Iced Earth, entered the official album charts in various European territories:

#15 - Germany

#12 - Sweden (physical album charts)

#18 - Austria

#17 - Switzerland

#29 - Belgium (Flemish charts)

Incorruptible has received rave reviews from fans and media, both stating that the band has managed to write a classic metal opus on par with legendary album such as The Dark Saga or Something Wicked This Way Comes.

“Congratulations from Century Media to Iced Earth, one of the most honest, hardest working most dedicated real metal bands on this planet!”

The Incorruptible artwork (as well as additional illustrations to every song of the new album) was done by David Newman-Stump from Skeleton Crew Tattoo (pencil illustrations) and Roy Young (colors).

Incorruptible tracklisting:

“Great Heathen Army”

“Black Flag”

“Raven Wing”

“The Veil”

“Seven Headed Whore”

“The Relic (Part 1)”

“Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors)”

“Brothers”

“Defiance”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”

Iced Earth lineup:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, and Acoustic Guitars, Keyboards/MIDI, Vocals

Stu Block - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums, Percussion

Luke Appleton - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Jake Dreyer - Lead Guitar

Photo by Florian Stangl