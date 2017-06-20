ICED EARTH Guitarist JON SCHAFFER Featured In Career-Spanning Video Interview- "ACE FREHLEY Is The Reason I Started Playing Guitar"

Iced Earth released their new album, Incorruptible, on June 16th via Century Media. Guitarist / founder Jon Schaffer recently spoke with Malcolm Dome about the record. The complete 30 minute interview is available below.

A new lyric video for the new Iced Earth song “Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”, is now available for streaming below.

Incorruptible is Iced Earth’s twelfth studio album. Jon Schaffer describes the new output as being on par with The Dark Saga and Something Wicked This Way Comes.

The artwork (as well as additional illustrations to every song of the new album) was done by David Newman-Stump from Skeleton Crew Tattoo (pencil illustrations) and Roy Young (colors).

Incorruptible tracklisting:

“Great Heathen Army”

“Black Flag”

“Raven Wing”

“The Veil”

“Seven Headed Whore”

“The Relic (Part 1)”

“Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors)”

“Brothers”

“Defiance”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)” lyric video:

“Great Heathen Army” lyric video:

“Raven Wing” lyric video:

“Seven Headed Whore” lyric video:

Iced Earth lineup:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, and Acoustic Guitars, Keyboards/MIDI, Vocals

Stu Block - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums, Percussion

Luke Appleton - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Jake Dreyer - Lead Guitar