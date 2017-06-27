ICED EARTH Guitarist JON SCHAFFER On Making A Living In Music - “It’s Never Been Driven By Money, At All”; Video

FaceCulture has released a new 2-part video interview with Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer. In Part 1, Schaffer discusses KISS, creative outlets, getting into music, his strong work ethic, parasites in the music industry, what drives him, starting on the new album Incorruptible.

In Part 2, Jon talks about the track “Watching Over Me”, helping people through tough times, knowing when he’s on the right track, the band living all over the country, lineup changes, the Incorruptible track “Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”, writing with vocalist Stu Block, going back on the road, their loyal fans, and metal as a way of life.

Iced Earth released their new album, Incorruptible, on June 16th via Century Media. It’s the band’s twelfth studio album, and Jon Schaffer describes the new output as being on par with The Dark Saga and Something Wicked This Way Comes.

The artwork (as well as additional illustrations to every song of the new album) was done by David Newman-Stump from Skeleton Crew Tattoo (pencil illustrations) and Roy Young (colors).

Incorruptible tracklisting:

“Great Heathen Army”

“Black Flag”

“Raven Wing”

“The Veil”

“Seven Headed Whore”

“The Relic (Part 1)”

“Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors)”

“Brothers”

“Defiance”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)” lyric video:

“Great Heathen Army” lyric video:

“Raven Wing” lyric video:

“Seven Headed Whore” lyric video:

Iced Earth lineup:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, and Acoustic Guitars, Keyboards/MIDI, Vocals

Stu Block - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums, Percussion

Luke Appleton - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Jake Dreyer - Lead Guitar