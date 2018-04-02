ICED EARTH Guitarist JON SCHAFFER On Rebellious Nature Of Heavy Metal - "It's Anti-Establishment At Its Fucking Core" (Video)
Iced Earth guitarist / founder Jon Schaffer recently spoke with Metal Wani’s Chuck Marshall during the band’s visit to Detroit. Schaffer commented on the band's North American tour, the rebellious nature of metal, plans for the next Demons & Wizards album, songwriting for Iced Earth and how it differs from Demons & Wizards, the vocalists that have been part of the Iced Earth legacy, and his musical direction. Check out the interview below.
Iced Earth will return to Europe for a 6-week festival run in continuous support of their new album, Incorruptible. If you missed the masters of real US metal on their headliner tour, don't make the same mistake twice.
Tour dates:
June
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels Open Air
23 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
26 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie
27 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
28 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
29 - Dischingen, Germany - Rock am Härtsfeldsee
30 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
July
1 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon
3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma
4 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schürr
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest
10 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg
11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska
12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Pogon Jedinstvo
13 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmarathon
14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
16 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat
17 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja
19 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk
20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück
21 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut
25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36
26 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe
27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
28 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air