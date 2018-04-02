ICED EARTH Guitarist JON SCHAFFER On Rebellious Nature Of Heavy Metal - "It's Anti-Establishment At Its Fucking Core" (Video)

Iced Earth guitarist / founder Jon Schaffer recently spoke with Metal Wani’s Chuck Marshall during the band’s visit to Detroit. Schaffer commented on the band's North American tour, the rebellious nature of metal, plans for the next Demons & Wizards album, songwriting for Iced Earth and how it differs from Demons & Wizards, the vocalists that have been part of the Iced Earth legacy, and his musical direction. Check out the interview below.

Iced Earth will return to Europe for a 6-week festival run in continuous support of their new album, Incorruptible. If you missed the masters of real US metal on their headliner tour, don't make the same mistake twice.

Tour dates:

June

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - St. Goarshausen, Germany - Rockfels Open Air

23 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

24 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

27 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool

28 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

29 - Dischingen, Germany - Rock am Härtsfeldsee

30 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

July

1 - Novara, Italy - Phenomenon

3 - Wörgl, Austria - Komma

4 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schürr

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Rockfest

10 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

11 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

12 - Zagreb, Croatia - Pogon Jedinstvo

13 - Dunaújváros, Hungary - Rockmarathon

14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

16 - Cracow, Poland - Kwadrat

17 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja

19 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

20 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock am Stück

21 - Weil am Rhein, Germany - Baden in Blut

25 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

26 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe

27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

28 - Pyras, Germany - Pyras Open Air