ICED EARTH Mastermind Jon Schaffer's PURGATORY Release "In Your Dreams" Lyric Video

Iced Earth mastermind Jon Schaffer has teamed up with his old pals in Purgatory, the band that he originally founded in 1985, then later became Iced Earth, to record five tracks that were written between 1985 and 1987, now to be released as the Purgatory EP on December 21st via Century Media as limited Digipak CD, limited LP (with 180 gram vinyl, 4-page inlay and etching) and digitally.

Watch a lyric video for the song "In Your Dreams" below.

Produced and mixed by Jon Schaffer and Jim Morris and mastered by Zeuss, this very fine release showcases the foundation of the invincible metal monster known as Iced Earth. All five tracks featured on the EP offer real US metal and perfectly capture the spirit of the mid 1980’s with a powerful production, rounded up by liner notes or comments of Jon Schaffer, Gene Adam, Greg Seymour and Bill Owen and a fitting cover artwork by David Newman Stump and Roy Young, known from their excellent work on Iced Earth’s latest album, Incorruptible.

The greatest surprise might be Gene Adam, Iced Earth’s original singer who sang on the band’s self-titled debut album from 1990, who delivers his best vocal performance ever.

Jon Schaffer’s Purgatory is for all Iced Earth maniacs out there, for all fans of real US metal in the vein of Omen, Liege Lord or Savage Grace, and for all metal fans in general - young and old.

Purgatory is dedicated to Richard Bateman, the band’s original bass player, who passed away right before the EP went into production. Rest in peace, Richard.

The Purgatory EP can be pre-ordered here.

The vinyl version is available in the following colours:

- Black vinyl: Unlimited

- Transparent-blue vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro Europe

- Transparent-orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at CM Distro Europa *

- Clear vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

- Lilac vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively available in the USA

* a limited amount of 50 copies will be signed by the band and sold through band channels

Purgatory tracklist:

"In Your Dreams"

"Dracula"

"In Jason’s Mind"

"Jack"

"Burning Oasis"

"In Your Dreams" lyric video:

Unboxing video:

"Dracula":

Jon Schaffer’s Purgatory is:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm & Lead Guitars, Vocals

Gene Adam - Lead Vocals

Bill Owen - Lead Guitar

Guest appearances by:

Jim Morris - Lead Guitar

Ruben Drake - Bass Guitar

Mark Prator - Drums