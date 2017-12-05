ICED EARTH Premier "Black Flag" Music Video

US metal masters Iced Earth have released a jaw-dropping new video to the song “Black Flag”, from the current masterpiece Incorruptible. “Black Flag” is one of the most epic tunes on Incorruptible and a monumental elegy of treason, oppression and the fight for freedom.

The video, directed and produced by iCODE, can be seen below:

Iced Earth return to Europe for the Incorruptible world tour in January, supported by Freedom Call and Metaprism. Backed up by their brand new studio album Incorruptible, Iced Earth will once more solidify their reputation of being one of the most honest and most reliable live bands on this planet.

Tour dates:

January

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

10 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal

11 - Hannover Germany - Capitol

12 - Geiselwind Germany - Musichall

13 - Leipzig Germany - Hause Auesee

14 - Osnabrück Germany - Hyde Park

16 - Hamburg Germany - Markthalle

17 - Wiesbaden Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Bochum Germany - Zeche

19 - Regendsburg Germany - Airport Obertraubling

20 - Memmingen Germany - Kaminwerk

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

Iced Earth will venture across the US and Canada from February 22nd through March 29th with featured support from Sanctuary and Kill Ritual. Dates are listed below.

February

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall

27 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

March

2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

3 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market & Stage

4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - Anaheim, CA - Parish @ House of Blues

11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

16 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

18 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

26 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater

27 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge