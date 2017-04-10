ICED EARTH Reveal Formats, Limited Edition Details For Upcoming Incorruptible Album

Iced Earth have revealed more details for Incorruptible, their brand-new studio album that’s going to be released on June 16th. The stunning artwork (as well as additional illustrations to every song of the new album) was done by David Newman-Stump from Skeleton Crew Tattoo (pencil illustrations) and Roy Young (colors).

Incorruptible is Iced Earth’s twelfth studio album. Jon Schaffer (band founder) describes the new output as being on par with The Dark Saga and Something Wicked This Way Comes. The first two new songs will be released on April 28th and April 29th, so keep your eyes and ears open. Just three more weeks to go.

Incorruptible tracklisting:

“Great Heathen Army”

“Black Flag”

“Raven Wing”

“The Veil”

“Seven Headed Whore”

“The Relic (Part 1)”

“Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors)”

“Brothers”

“Defiance”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”

Incorruptible will be available in the following formats:

* Deluxe CD Digipak with extensive booklet, fold-out poster and slipcase (only available in Europe)

* CD Digipak (only available in the US)

* Strictly limited artbook with 36-page booklet with introduction, additional artworks, sketches and comments by Jon Schaffer to each individual song, CD and double 10” vinyl, worldwide limited to only 3000 copies

* Deluxe 2LP version in various vinyl colors (see below for exact color split) with gatefold sleeve, 4-page lyric sheet, 180 g vinyl, black anti-static inner sleeves, etching and 12-page LP-booklet with artworks to each of the 10 songs

* Standard CD Jewel Case

* Digital download / stream

The pre-order for Incorruptible has now started in most of the usual online stores. Be quick on the colored vinyl versions.

The 2LP version of Incorruptible is offered in the following vinyl colors:

* Black vinyl: unlimited and offered through all retail channels

* Dark-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available in the UK

* Yellow vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available in France

* Clear vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s European online store

* Lilac vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

* Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP

* Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 500 copies, distributed through RED in the USA

* White vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered in the USA through F.Y.E.

* Transparent-orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by ICED EARTH on tour

The artbook version of Incorruptible will be offered in the following vinyl colors:

* Transparent-red vinyl: main version, available through all retail channels

* Clear vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s European online store

* Golden vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

* Black vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

* Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

* Transparent-orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by ICED EARTH on tour

Iced Earth lineup:

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm, Lead, and Acoustic Guitars, Keyboards/MIDI, Vocals

Stu Block - Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley - Drums, Percussion

Luke Appleton - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Jake Dreyer - Lead Guitar