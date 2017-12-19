ICED EARTH's Jon Schaffer - "I Believe That Incorruptible Is Destined To Be A Classic"
In a new interview with Greece’s Rockpages, Iced Earth frontman Jon Schaffer said he believes the band’s new album, Incorruptible, is destined to be a classic.
Schaffer says, “From sales standpoint, it’s doing really well. The passion from the fan-base has been re-ignited and that’s pretty evident. I feel great about Incorruptible. I don’t agree with you that it’s a step below Dystopia; it’s just a matter of opinion but time will tell. I believe that the album is destined to be a classic. I don’t know how the fans will feel about it in the years to come but I just got to go with my gut feeling. The fans are our bosses and we are just doing our best in any given album cycle. It’s just the way it goes, man.”
Iced Earth recently released a jaw-dropping new video to the song “Black Flag”, from the current masterpiece Incorruptible. “Black Flag” is one of the most epic tunes on Incorruptible and a monumental elegy of treason, oppression and the fight for freedom.
The video, directed and produced by iCODE, can be seen below:
Iced Earth return to Europe for the Incorruptible world tour in January, supported by Freedom Call and Metaprism. Backed up by their brand new studio album Incorruptible, Iced Earth will once more solidify their reputation of being one of the most honest and most reliable live bands on this planet.
Tour dates:
January
9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
10 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal
11 - Hannover Germany - Capitol
12 - Geiselwind Germany - Musichall
13 - Leipzig Germany - Hause Auesee
14 - Osnabrück Germany - Hyde Park
16 - Hamburg Germany - Markthalle
17 - Wiesbaden Germany - Schlachthof
18 - Bochum Germany - Zeche
19 - Regendsburg Germany - Airport Obertraubling
20 - Memmingen Germany - Kaminwerk
21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
Iced Earth will venture across the US and Canada from February 22nd through March 29th with featured support from Kill Ritual. Sanctuary was also set as support, but after the death of singer Warrel Dane, an announcement regarding a replacement act have not been announced. Dates are listed below.
February
22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe
23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall
27 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground
28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
March
2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
3 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market & Stage
4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater
9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
10 - Anaheim, CA - Parish @ House of Blues
11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
16 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
18 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
21 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
26 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater
27 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues
28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge