ICED EARTH To Reissue Enter The Realm Demo; Includes First Time Vinyl Release

On April 12th, 1989, US metal institution Iced Earth entered the worldwide metal scene by storm with the release of their first and only demo, Enter The Realm. Now, on April 12th, 2019, exactly 30 years after its original release, Iced Earth reissues this very fine example of real and uncompromising US metal on CD, digitally and - most importantly - on vinyl for the very first time.

Mastered from original sound sources, Enter The Realm is an essential release for every real metal fan. A historical document that highlights the importance of Iced Earth for the worldwide metal scene.

The Enter The Realm EP will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Digipak CD

- Black and colored vinyl (with 180 gram vinyl, etching, inlay and poster)

- Digitally

The vinyl version will be available in the following colours:

- Black vinyl: unlimited

- Transparent sun yellow: Limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at CM Distro EU

- Red vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, exclusively available at various mailorder stores

- Lilac vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

- White vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP

- Transparent blue vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by the band *

* this version includes a copy of the original demo tape inlay from 1989, signed by Jon Schaffer, Gene Adam and Greg Seymour

Tracklisting:

"Enter The Realm"

"Colors"

"Nightmares"

"To Curse The Sky"

"Solitude"

"Iced Earth"

