ICED EARTH To Release Incorruptible Album In June; Tracklisting Revealed

Iced Earth will their new album, Incorruptible, in mid-June. The album tracklisting can be found below, with more album details to follow soon.

Tracklisting:

“Great Heathen Army”

“Black Flag”

“Raven Wing”

“The Veil”

“Seven Headed Whore”

“The Relic (Part 1)”

“Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors)”

“Brothers”

“Defiance”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”

In a recent interview with Metal Wani Iced Earth guitarist/mastermind Jon Schaffer talked about the upcoming album, which earlier had the working title The Judas Goat. He talks about how Incorruptible is one of the very special records of Iced Earth’s career.