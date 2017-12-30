ICED EARTH To Start Re-Recording Early Albums In 2019; Guitarist JON SCHAFFER Gearing Up For New DEMONS & WIZARDS Album With HANSI KÜRSCH

Iced Earth guitarist / founder Jon Schaffer is featured in an in-depth interview with Greece's Rock Overdose. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Rock Overdose: So, what are the next plans? Touring for the next two or three years and, after that, you’ll start thinking about a new record?



Schaffer: "Well, I don’t think we’ll tour for the next two or three years. But, we’re gonna tour for probably a year, a year and half – something like that. And, in the meantime, in the holes of the tours, I’m gonna be working with Hansi (Kürsch) on the next Demons & Wizards album. And, then, we have plans in early 2019 to start re-recording one of the classic Iced Earth records – I don’t know which one we’re gonna start with yet. I have a pretty good idea which one, but the guys and I will talk over that in the next few months. And then, you know... well, we’re gonna be busy. There’s just gonna be stuff happening. There’s gonna be, like, always various projects. But, what’s not gonna happen is… if it takes three or four years for another Iced Earth record, then so be it. I don’t think that it will but, if it does, OK.



You know, there’s such a huge catalogue now, and we have these big projects of going back and re-recording the old records so that I have master rights – you know – and ownership, and not a giant corporation like Sony, where we’re just getting a tiny fraction of what income comes from it. Now, we can redo some of that stuff and do it – you know… I mean, not to take away ‘cause I think those albums are great. But, it’s just – the fact is – that it was a bad business deal for Iced Earth and, for us going forward, we gotta have control of our catalogue and of our destinies and so… It’s a whole different thing. There’ll be a lot of production happening. A lot of work always goes on even when the band’s not on tour. It’s not like I’m sitting around doing nothing; there are shitloads of work every day – believe me."

Check out the complete audio interview and the full transcript here.

Iced Earth recently released a jaw-dropping new video to the song “Black Flag”, from the current masterpiece Incorruptible. “Black Flag” is one of the most epic tunes on Incorruptible and a monumental elegy of treason, oppression and the fight for freedom.

The video, directed and produced by iCODE, can be seen below:

Iced Earth return to Europe for the Incorruptible world tour in January, supported by Freedom Call and Metaprism. Backed up by their brand new studio album Incorruptible, Iced Earth will once more solidify their reputation of being one of the most honest and most reliable live bands on this planet.

Tour dates:

January

9 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

10 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal

11 - Hannover Germany - Capitol

12 - Geiselwind Germany - Musichall

13 - Leipzig Germany - Hause Auensee

14 - Osnabrück Germany - Hyde Park

16 - Hamburg Germany - Markthalle

17 - Wiesbaden Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Bochum Germany - Zeche

19 - Regendsburg Germany - Airport Obertraubling

20 - Memmingen Germany - Kaminwerk

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

23 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

Iced Earth will venture across the US and Canada from February 22nd through March 29th with featured support from Kill Ritual. Sanctuary was also set as support, but after the death of singer Warrel Dane, an announcement regarding a replacement act have not been announced. Dates are listed below.

February

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Ballroom

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall

27 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

March

2 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

3 - Calgary, AB - Marquee Beer Market & Stage

4 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

7 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

8 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

9 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

10 - Anaheim, CA - Parish @ House of Blues

11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

13 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

16 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

18 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

24 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

25 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

26 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater

27 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room @ House of Blues

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

29 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge