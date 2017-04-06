ICED EARTH Unveil Cover Artwork For Upcoming Incorruptible Album; Release Date Confirmed

Iced Earth have unveiled the cover artwork for their new album, Incorruptible, due for release on June 16th. The album will be available for pre-order next week.

The artwork was created by David Newman-Stump and Roy Young.

Tracklisting:

“Great Heathen Army”

“Black Flag”

“Raven Wing”

“The Veil”

“Seven Headed Whore”

“The Relic (Part 1)”

“Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors)”

“Brothers”

“Defiance”

“Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862)”

In a recent interview with Metal Wani, Iced Earth guitarist/mastermind Jon Schaffer talked about the upcoming album, which earlier had the working title The Judas Goat. He talks about how Incorruptible is one of the very special records of Iced Earth’s career.