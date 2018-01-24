ICEFISH Release Human Hardware Album

Icefish have just released their exciting, leading edge, progressive rock album Human Hardware.

Icefish is an exciting cutting-edge progressive rock outfit featuring legendary drummer Virgil Donati, guitarist Marco Sfogli, keyboardist Alex Argento, and bassist/vocalist Andrea Casali.

Icefish was formed as a result of Virgil working with Alex and Marco on his record In This Life, when — in their discussions regarding the direction the music would take — the guys discovered that they all had a singular musical vision. The remarkably talented bassist/vocalist Andrea Casali soon joined them to make the vision a reality. Members of Icefish have played and performed both on stage and in studio with a variety of artists including Tommy Emmanuel, Steve Vai, Allan Holdsworth, James LaBrie, Jordan Rudess, John Macaluso, Adam Nitti, Matt Guillory, Peter Wichers, Peter Wildoer, Ray Riendeau, Mike Mangini, Bryan Beller and others.

“Now that our debut album has been written, produced, mixed, and is finally out there,” says drummer Virgil Donati, “we can say with some conviction that our vision and our faith in each other has culminated in finding that ‘elusive’ new angle we strive for as composers and musicians. We look forward to the evolution of Icefish on the second record!”

Not content to just release the album Human Hardware, Icefish have also released five “play-along” versions of their new album.

Now available are:

Play Along "Minus Guitars"

Play Along "Minus Bass"

Play Along "Minus Drums"

Play Along "Minus Keyboards"

Play Along "Minus Vocals”

Fans can now purchase one or all five and add their own performance to Human Hardware. Each song consists of two separate tracks, the "minus" version (the song without one of the instruments), plus the metronome track. All files are hi-quality .wav files 44.1 kHz / 16 bit. Just load the stems into your preferred DAW software (Cubase, Logic, Pro Tools...) and they are ready to go. Purchase at this location.

Icefish have also released The Making Of Human Hardware available as a digital download or on Blu-ray. In this video chronicle, follow Icefish from their very first 2-day rehearsal together...highlighting their earliest compositions and jamming on ideas, through to actual sessions for the record, playthroughs, interviews, exclusive behind the scenes footage, and the first two official videos. The Making Of also includes previously unpublished clips and unedited cuts.

Tracklisting:

“Paralyzed”

“It Begins”

“Human Hardware”

“5 Years”

“Revolution”

“Solitude”

“Your Eyes”

“Lost”

“The Pieces”

“It Begins” video: