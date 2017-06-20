Iceland’s BENEATH Announce Ephemeris Album; New Track Streaming

Ephemeris is the third full length release from Icelandic death metal titans, Beneath. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, At The Gates), at the acclaimed Studio Fredman in the fall of 2016. After the departure of founding member and drummer Ragnar Sverrison, Beneath teamed up with Mike Heller (Malignancy, Control/Resist, Fear Factory) to handle the drums for the album. The result is nine tracks of relentless brutality; an odyssey through the forthcoming millenniums of exponential colonization of planets and galaxies by human induced technology; a world where technology has gone way beyond the frontier of the imagination.

Commented vocalist Benedikt Natanael Bjarnason, "We are immensely proud to announce the release of our third full-length album Ephemeris. We teamed up with Mike Heller to provide session drums for the nine-track album which adds a whole new dimension to the soundscape of Beneath. Make sure to not miss the release date on August 18th!"

Guitarist Jóhann Ingi Sigurðsson adds, "Ephemeris has been a demanding album for us personally and in many ways, it represents a turning point for the band. We've always pushed ourselves in ways that keep us invested and engaged in our music­, and on this album, that meant making big changes to our overall sound. There are songs that are a marriage of pure heaviness and brutality, while on the other spectrum there are some very challenging technical arrangements pushing the limits of our playing abilities. In the end, we ended up with an album that feels musically multidimensional and that we are extremely proud of."

Ephemeris will be released on August 18th via Unique Leader Records. Check out opening track "Constellational Transformation" below.

Tracklisting:

“Constellational Transformation”

“Eyecatcher”

“Ephemeris”

“Alignments”

“Guillotine”

“Cities Of The Outer Reaches”

“Medium Obscurum”

“Amorphous Globe”

“Multiangular”

“Constellational Transformation”: