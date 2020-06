Iceland’s HELFRÓ Release "Musteri Agans" Music Video

Icelandic black metal ensemble, Helfró, have released a video for "Musteri Agans", a track from the band's self-titled debut album, available via Season of Mist Underground Activists. Order the album here, and watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Afeitrun”

“Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”

“Eldhjarta”

“Þrátt fyrir brennandi vilja”

“Þegn hinna stundlegu harma”

“Hin forboðna alsæla”

“Katrín”

“Musteri Agans”

"Musteri Agans" video:

“Afeitrun” video: