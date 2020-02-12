Iceland’s HELFRÓ Reveal New Album Details; Track Streaming

Icelandic black metal band Helfró will be releasing their self-titled debut album, via Season of Mist Underground Activists on April 24. The album art and tracklist can be found below. The band have shared their first single, "Afeitrun," along with an official music video. The video was filmed in the beautiful, frozen landscapes of Iceland by Void Revelations.

Helfró comment: "We're thrilled to present 'Afeitrun,' an odyssey into the boundless and bare wastelands of cold and despair."

Preorders available here.

Artwork by View From The Coffin:

Tracklisting:

“Afeitrun”

“Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”

“Eldhjarta”

“Þrátt fyrir brennandi vilja”

“Þegn hinna stundlegu harma”

“Hin forboðna alsæla”

“Katrín”

“Musteri Agans”

“Afeitrun” video: