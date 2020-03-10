Iceland’s HELFRÓ Streaming New Single "Hin Forboðna Alsæla”
March 10, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Icelandic black metal ensemble Helfró are now premiering "Hin Forboðna Alsæla," the second song of the band's forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released on Season of Mist Underground Activists on April 24.
Helfró comment: "We proudly unveil a second track, 'Hin Forboðna Alsæla.' This one is about the experience of getting addicted to ecstatic pleasures that are all-consuming, yet noxious, and the struggle to be released from their grip."
Preorders available here.
Artwork by View From The Coffin:
Tracklisting:
“Afeitrun”
“Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”
“Eldhjarta”
“Þrátt fyrir brennandi vilja”
“Þegn hinna stundlegu harma”
“Hin forboðna alsæla”
“Katrín”
“Musteri Agans”
"Hin Forboðna Alsæla”:
“Afeitrun” video: