Iceland’s HELFRÓ Streaming New Single "Hin Forboðna Alsæla”

Icelandic black metal ensemble Helfró are now premiering "Hin Forboðna Alsæla," the second song of the band's forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released on Season of Mist Underground Activists on April 24.

Helfró comment: "We proudly unveil a second track, 'Hin Forboðna Alsæla.' This one is about the experience of getting addicted to ecstatic pleasures that are all-consuming, yet noxious, and the struggle to be released from their grip."

Preorders available here.

Artwork by View From The Coffin:

Tracklisting:

“Afeitrun”

“Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”

“Eldhjarta”

“Þrátt fyrir brennandi vilja”

“Þegn hinna stundlegu harma”

“Hin forboðna alsæla”

“Katrín”

“Musteri Agans”

"Hin Forboðna Alsæla”:

“Afeitrun” video: