Iceland’s HELFRÓ Streaming New Song "Ávöxtur Af Rotnu Tré”

Icelandic black metal ensemble, Helfró, are streaming “Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”, the third single from the band's forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released on Season of Mist Underground Activists on April 24.

The band comment: "With great anticipation for the release of our debut album, we proudly present our third single!"

Artwork by View From The Coffin:

Tracklisting:

“Afeitrun”

“Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”

“Eldhjarta”

“Þrátt fyrir brennandi vilja”

“Þegn hinna stundlegu harma”

“Hin forboðna alsæla”

“Katrín”

“Musteri Agans”

