Iceland’s HELFRÓ Streaming New Song "Ávöxtur Af Rotnu Tré”
April 6, 2020, an hour ago
Icelandic black metal ensemble, Helfró, are streaming “Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”, the third single from the band's forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released on Season of Mist Underground Activists on April 24.
The band comment: "With great anticipation for the release of our debut album, we proudly present our third single!"
Listen below, and pre-order the album here.
Artwork by View From The Coffin:
Tracklisting:
“Afeitrun”
“Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”
“Eldhjarta”
“Þrátt fyrir brennandi vilja”
“Þegn hinna stundlegu harma”
“Hin forboðna alsæla”
“Katrín”
“Musteri Agans”
“Ávöxtur af rotnu tré”:
“Hin forboðna alsæla”:
“Afeitrun” video: