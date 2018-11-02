ICHOR Release "Tales From The Depths" Video

German death metal band Ichor have revealed a video for their song "Tales From The Depths". The track is taken from their album Hadal Ascending, which is out December 7th.

The band commented, "'Tales From The Depths' is one of the slower songs on Hadal Ascending. It builds up a deep atmosphere which is combined with the unexpected that awaits one in the depths."

Hadal Ascending is the fourth full-length album from German death metal band Ichor. It links thematically to the group’s previous albums Benthic Horizon and Depths. The fictional story of a devastated and hate-filled deep-sea world full of creatures and mystical beings continues.

Human warriors reached the hadal-level in the deep sea and fight a bitter war against gorgons and creatures of the depths. To implore transcendent energies, rituals are held during the slaughter. The demon Zaan wakes and feeds on the blood of the warriors. He opens the portal to other worlds and as leader of gorgons and creatures, he leads them through the portal into the empire of stars and planets.



