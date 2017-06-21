Iconic Rockers SWEET To Celebrate 50th Anniversary In 2018; New Tour Dates Confirmed

Sweet will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2018, having formed in 1968 in Hayes, Middlesex, England. The iconic rockers are drawing a new generation of young fans who are being exposed to their music with the use of two of their biggest hits being featured in conjunction with two blockbuster movies, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2 and Suicide Squad.

Sweet’s hit, “Ballroom Blitz”, was in the international trailer for Suicide Squad and received 13 million downloads. “Fox On The Run” is featured in both Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack and the trailer for the film. Steve Priest, who co-wrote and co-produced the gold top-5 single, “Fox On The Run”, has announced additional Southern California tour dates in August and September.

The soundtrack for the film Guardians Of The Galaxy 2: Awesome Mixtape Vol. 2 reached #4 on the Billboard pop charts as the movie scored big at the box office with worldwide sales for the Disney-Marvel title exceeding $834.40 million. Sweet’s “Fox On The Run” was the song that played over the movies’ trailer and the 1974 tune quickly became the top downloaded rock song on iTunes.

Sweet is also featured in Season 2 of Under The Influence: Glam Rock series that can be viewed below:

Sweet rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s as a prominent glam rock act. Their musical style followed a marked progression from their pop hits to the Who-influenced hard rock style supplemented by the striking use of high pitched vocals. The band achieved notable success with 39 #1 singles around the globe including “Love Is Like Oxygen,” “Little Willy,” “Blockbuster,” “Hell Raiser,” “Ballroom Blitz,” “Action,” “Teenage Rampage,” “AC/DC,” “Fox On the Run” and “Set Me Free,” among others. A series of gold albums resulted in vinyl and CD worldwide sales of over 55 million copies.

Sweet left an indelible mark on the ‘70s - not only by way of a string of worldwide hit singles and innovative albums, but also via their unforgettable visual image, whether it be as a glittering, sequined glam band or the leather adorned rockers that pre-dated a host of similarly attire metal bands later in the decade. Joe Elliot from Def Leppard, Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe and Gene Simmons of KISS have all credited Sweet as their inspiration.

Sweet’s current lineup is founding member Steve Priest on bass and vocals, Joe Retta on lead vocals, Richie Onori on drums, Stevie Stewart on keyboards and Mitch Perry on lead guitar.

The following Southern California shows have been added to the 2017 Sweet US tour:

August

11 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA

12 - The Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA

18 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

September

30 - Morongo Casino - Cabazon, CA

More dates to be announced. Check out some recent concert footage from a Sweet performances earlier this year: