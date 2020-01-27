IDES OF MARCH Feat. Former IRON MAIDEN Members Reveal New Logo After Beermageddon Sells Out In Five Days

Ides Of March, featuring four former Iron Maiden members and fronted by Paul Di'Anno, have today launched a brand new band logo.

The band name is also the title of the opening track on Iron Maiden's second album and the last to feature Di'Anno, Killers, and the first band artwork to be released captures the essence of 15th March 44BC, the notorious date of the assassination of Julius Caesar, which made the Ides Of March a major turning point in Roman history.

Ides Of March t-shirts bearing the new logo are on the way and can be pre-ordered here. All orders will be despatched on 1st March 2020.

The band will headline Beermageddon Festival in Bromsgrove, England on Sunday, August 30 in a one-off performance to celebrate the release of Iron Maiden's debut album forty years ago.

Ides Of March was announced to the world less than two weeks ago and had sold out Beermageddon just five days later, breaking all previous ticket sales records.

Consequently, band management, in conjunction with Beermageddon organizers, are exploring ways of making sure nobody misses out.

Ides Of March manager Steve Göldby said: "We've been taken totally by surprise by selling out Beermageddon in just five days, and we now have fans from all over the world disappointed they can't get a ticket, so we're exploring various options so everyone who missed out on a ticket will get to get to see the show."

Beermageddon will be Paul Di'Anno's very last performance.

Beermageddon festival organiser Jim Beerman said: "Beermageddon has always been about creating magical moments, and as an old school Metalhead I can think of nothing better than closing this years festival with Ides Of March, musicians who have played such a pivotal role in the history of Metal, playing songs from arguably one of the greatest debut albums ever released, plus so much more. It doesn't get any more magical than that."