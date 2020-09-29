IDLE HANDS Forced To Change Their Name

Portland heavy/Gothic rockers Idle Hands have been forced to change their name due to an infringement of U.S. trademark law. A new name has not been chosen yet.

A southern California blues band trademarked the name in 2014.

The band states: “Due to U.S. trademark law, we are no longer able to perform or record music under the name Idle Hands. We have done everything in our power to retain the name, but we cannot. While regrettable, these things happen. Subsequently, we are liquidating almost all Idle Hands merchandise at extremely reduced prices until sold out.

The Portland band formed in 2017 and had two EPs and one full-length released under Idle Hands.

