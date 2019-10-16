If OPETH Wrote DREAM THEATER's "On The Backs Of Angels" (Audio)

Dream Theater have checked in with the following update:

"Thanks Lucas De La Rosa for creating this cool version of 'On The Backs of Angels' in the style of Opeth - really creative, sounds great!"

Recorded last year at Stockholm's Park Studios, Opeth's In Cauda Venenum was released in two versions, in both Swedish and English languages. Various physical and digital formats are available. Head here to order your copy.

In Cauda Venenum tracklist;

"Livet’s Trädgård" / "Garden Of Earthly Delights" (Intro)

"Svekets Prins" / "Dignity"

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand"

"De Närmast Sörjande" / "Next Of Kin"

"Minnets Yta" / "Lovelorn Crime"

"Charlatan"

"Ingen Sanning Är Allas" / "Universal Truth"

"Banemannen" / "The Garroter"

"Kontinuerlig Drift" / "Continuum"

"Allting Tar Slut" / "All Things Will Pass"

"Dignity" visualizer:

"Svekets Prins" visualizer:

"Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör" / "Heart In Hand":