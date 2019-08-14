IGGY POP Debuts "James Bond" Music Video

Iggy Pop has unveiled the first video from his upcoming album, Free, out September 6 on Loma Vista Recordings. Listen to "James Bond", and watch the video below.

Directed by Simon Taylor, the clip for "James Bond" was shot on location at Sweat Records in Miami. "James Bond" is the second song to be released in advance of the new album.

In Iggy’s own words, "James Bond" tells a story: "I don't know what she's up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she's taking over. Well, why not? I’ll try anything once. I’ve never had more fun singing a lyric. Faith’s reading is so loaded, and Leron’s production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy.”

Free, the first new Iggy Pop album since 2016’s Post Pop Depression, is available for pre-order now. The title track is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

"Free"

"Loves Missing"

"Sonali"

"James Bond"

"Dirty Sanchez"

"Glow In The Dark"

"Page"

"We Are The People"

"Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night"

"The Dawn"

"Free":

(Photo - Rob Baker Ashton)