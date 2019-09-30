IGGY POP Debuts "Loves Missing" Video
September 30, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Iggy Pop has unveiled the video for "Loves Missing" from his new album, Free, which was released September 6th on Loma Vista Recordings. The clip, directed by Simon Taylor, features a special appearance by Ale Campos of Las Nubes.
The cover art and tracklisting to Free are as follows:
"Free"
"Loves Missing"
"Sonali"
"James Bond"
"Dirty Sanchez"
"Glow In The Dark"
"Page"
"We Are The People"
"Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night"
"The Dawn"
(Photo - Rob Baker Ashton)