IGGY POP, JOSHUA HOMME - Theatrical Release Of American Valhalla Film Announced; Video Trailer Streaming

More2Screen and Eagle Rock Films present the theatrical release of American Valhalla - a documentary recounting the musical journey of Iggy Pop and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme.

Co-directed by Homme and Andreas Neumann, the film explores the collaboration that evolved into the release of Iggy Pop’s most recent album Post Pop Depression (2016) and a subsequent critically-acclaimed tour. American Valhalla traces this kinship from Iggy’s initial text to Homme, through the album’s creation and the following tour, narrated by only those who were there.

A young Joshua Homme spent his days blasting Iggy Pop’s Repo Man theme from his boombox - the raw, raging sounds driving his hands to pick up a guitar and make a rock ruckus all his own. Fast forward a few decades - his idol gets in touch with him out of the blue, and asks if he’d like to work on some songs. A casual collaboration developed into a landmark release for both artists: Post Pop Depression.

American Valhalla follows Iggy, Homme, his Queens Of The Stone Age bandmate Dean Fertita (guitar), and Matt Helders (drummer - Arctic Monkeys) as they wrote and recorded Post Pop Depression - in total secrecy - at Rancho De La Luna studio in the Mojave Desert. The film sits the viewer right in the room with Iggy, Homme, & co. behind the boards and between the riffs, examining their creative process. Lyric sheets, letters and journal entries open the doorway to the chemistry and energy of their musical experience.

In the midst of planning the tour to support the album, Iggy receives news of David Bowie’s passing, moving him to deep contemplation of his own impermanence and legacy… We watch him, at his most vulnerable, rehearse with Homme, Fertita and Helders, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen (guitar) and journeyman bassist/guitarist Matt Sweeney. Kicking off at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles last March, the tour culminated in a final, explosive show at the Royal Albert Hall in London (captured on Post Pop Depression: Live From The Royal Albert Hall, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray via Eagle Rock Entertainment last fall).

With conversations led by Anthony Bourdain, complemented by stunning photography and cinematography by Andreas Neumann, American Valhalla sets its lens on the journey from the studio, to rehearsals, to the concerts, capturing the growing bond between the musicians every step of the way.

Amidst this unflinching portrait of inspiration and creativity, a central mantra of American Valhalla’s 81 minutes is revealed: “You risk nothing, you gain nothing”.

