IGGY POP - New Song "Asshole Blues" Streaming

Music legend Iggy Pop is streaming a new single, "Asshole Blues", which debuted via Rolling Stone. It will be available on April 21st as part of a flexi-disc series on Jacuzzi Boys' Mag Mag label.

Eagle Rock Entertainment released Iggy Pop’s Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall on DVD+2CD and Digital Formats on October 28th, 2016. This film captures a critically acclaimed concert that is a much-anticipated release for Iggy Pop fans.

Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall features tracks primarily from The Idiot, Lust For Life and Post Pop Depression. The Post Pop Depression album, a collaboration with co-writer and producer Joshua Homme from Queens Of The Stone Age, is one of his most critically acclaimed and commercially successful album for many years.

On May 13th, 2016, Iggy Pop brought his Post Pop Depression live show to London’s revered Royal Albert Hall and almost tore the roof off! As reviewed by the Telegraph, “I have been going to gigs for a very long time and that was one of the best I have ever seen.”

With a backing band including Joshua Homme, Dean Fertita, and Troy Van Leeuwen from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matt Helders from the Arctic Monkeys, and guitarist Matt Sweeney, Iggy delivered a set focused almost entirely on the new album plus his two classic David Bowie collaboration albums from 1977, The Idiot and Lust For Life.

Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall will definitely be remembered as one of Iggy Pop’s finest concerts.

Tracklisting:

“Lust For Life”

“Sister Midnight”

“American Valhalla”

“Sixteen”

“In The Lobby”

“Some Weird Sin”

“Funtime”

“Tonight”

“Sunday”

“German Days”

“Mass Production”

“Nightclubbing”

“Gardenia”

“The Passenger”

“China Girl”

“Break Into Your Heart”

“Fall In Love With Me”

“Repo Man”

“Baby”

“Chocolate Drops”

“Paraguay”

“Success”

“The Passenger”: