IGGY POP - Starlight Feature Film Coming To Blu-Ray And VOD In May; Video Trailer Streaming

Cleopatra Entertainment LLC, the movie division of famed indie record label Cleopatra Records, has acquired all domestic rights to Starlight, a feature film by French film maker Sophie Blondy, coming to Blu-ray and VOD on May 9th.

Set in the dunes near the North Sea, a small circus company is suffering from a serious lack of audience for their shows. Spectators are rare but the magic of the circus still thrives. Each performer rehearses and performs new numbers, but this fragile balance will quickly shatter to unveil their real nature and their most obscure feelings. The circus will then become a place of romantic lust where each will use their powers to satisfy their desires.

Angele, the diaphanous ballerina, her clown lover Elliot and the circus ringmaster, full of cruelty and disturbed by fits of schizophrenia on one side. Zohra in love with Elliot, haunted by an uncanny conscience on the other side. Secrets, jealousy, envy will progressively take hold of them and trigger some irreversible acts. The life of the circus will then take a whole new turn. Iggy Pop appears throughout the film as an "angel" type character.

Starlight was selected and screened at Tallinn - Black Nights Film Festival (Estonia, 2013), Montreal World Film Festival (Canada, 2013), Moscow - International Film Festival (Russia, 2013), Rendez-vous with New French Cinema in Rome (2013), and at Rotterdam International Film Festival (Netherlands, 2013).

Starlight is available at the MVD Shop and on Amazon, as well as other retailers.

Blondy has worked on several films and with talent such as Andrzej Zulawski, Bruno Nuytten, and Tran Anh Hung. In 2000, she directed her first short film Her & Him At the 14th Floor filmed in Amiens with Guillaume Depardieu.