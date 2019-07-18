IGGY POP To Release New Album In September; Title Track "Free" Streaming Now

Iggy Pop has confirmed the title and release date of his new album, Free. The first new Iggy Pop album since 2016’s Post Pop Depression, will be released on September 6 on Loma Vista and is available for pre-order now. The title track is available for streaming below.

While it follows the highest charting album of Iggy’s career, Free has virtually nothing in common sonically with its predecessor - or with any other Iggy Pop album. "Free", the eponymous single, is available to purchase on all platforms here.

On the process that led Iggy and principal players, Leron Thomas and Noveller, to create this uniquely somber and contemplative entry in the Iggy Pop canon, Iggy says: "This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice... By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen."

Tracklisting:

"Free"

"Loves Missing"

"Sonali"

"James Bond"

"Dirty Sanchez"

"Glow In The Dark"

"Page"

"We Are The People"

"Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night"

"The Dawn"

"Free":