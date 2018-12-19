IGNITE Debuts New Video For "Nothing Can Stop Me"; Issues New Music Update

Right before hitting the road again, Southern California's Ignite are releasing a brand new video for “Nothing Can Stop Me”, taken from the 2016 released album, A War Against You.

Furthermore the band is working on new music and will enter the studio again in 2019. "We are currently writing new music and we hope to be in the studio early next year and have the songs out in 2019. We have tour dates planned throughout 2019 and are working on adding a lot more. We are looking forward to a very busy 2019-20," says Brett Rasmussen.

Find Ignite's tour itinerary here.