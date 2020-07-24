IGNITED Signs With Voice Music For Release Of Debut Album

After finishing the recordings of its debut album, Brazilian heavy metal band Ignited has signed a deal with Voice Music for the release. The full-length, entitled Steelbound, was recorded in Estúdio Fusão and produced by Thiago Bianchi (Noturnall, ex-Shaman) with artwork made by Gustavo Sazes, a Brazilian artist who previously worked with names like Manowar, Arch Enemy, Morbid Angel and Dream Evil.

In its lyrics, Steelbound addresses different subjects and experiences that are brought to the listener through metaphors, seeking an authentic connection with the fans, giving them the opportunity to make their own personal interpretations of each song.

The physical copy of the album can be ordered outside of Brazil through the band’s website - and the digital version is live on Spotify and other major streaming platforms.

Guitarist Dalton Castro comments: "This deal with Voice Music is a big achievement for us and we are very excited for what comes next! We will work with the support of one of the best rock/metal labels in Brazil, which is managed by Silvio Golfetti, who carries the metal flag since the ‘80 and is one of the biggest supporters of the Brazilian metal scene.”

Tracklisting:

“Ignition”

“Pain”

“Steelbound”

“Living In The Dark”

“Call Me To Run”

“Times”

“Ground Pounding”

“Shining Void”

“Roaring Gears”

“Rotting”

(Photo by: Catia Weber)