IGNITOR Launch Video For "Hatchet (The Ballad Of Victor Crowley)"

Ignitor have released a video for "Hatchet (The Ballad Of Victor Crowley)", a song inspired by the Hatchet franchise and featured on the movie's soundtrack. The track is also featured on the band's fifth full length album, Haunted By Rock & Roll (EMP Label Group). Watch below.

Hatchet director Adam Green comments "The first concert I ever went to was Dangerous Toys when they performed at Boston's Orpheum Theater back in 1989. From that moment on, Jason McMaster played a pivotal role in my life musically and I've followed everything he's ever done since. Almost thirty years later to be putting out Ignitor's Haunted By Rock N Roll through my own sublabel ArieScope Records, with EMP Label Group, and for the band to have written the song 'Hatchet (The Ballad of Victor Crowley)' specifically for the latest entry in my Hatchet slasher film franchise... it is truly a dream come true. Ignitor represents everything that made me fall in love with metal to begin with."

Ignitor vocalist Jason McMaster adds: "A killer old school heavy metal video in the style of late 80's bloody horror slasher films! This was a labor of love for blood and metal. I am proud of this moment, and very happy with the song we built for Adam's creation of the bloodiest freak of them all, the king of the swamp... Victor Crowley!"

"To Brave The War"

"Haunted By Rock And Roll"

"Heavy Is The Head That Wears The Crown"

"Hatchet (The Ballad Of Victor Crowley)"

"Leather Forever"

"Nomad"

"No Sanctuary"

"Throw Them From The Cliff"

"Hung Drawn And Quartered"

"Hatchet (The Ballad Of Victor Crowley)" video:

"To Brave The War" video:

"No Sanctuary" video: