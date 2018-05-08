IGNITOR Reveal “Haunted By Rock & Roll” Video

True-Metal titans Ignitor have released the official video for the title track from their latest album Haunted By Rock & Roll. The video was directed, shot and edited by guitarist Stuart "Batlord" Laurence. The band gives special thanks to Lydia Gallardo (she's the unfortunate lady in the video) and her husband "Hands" Gallardo.

Ignitor released their sixth full length album Haunted By Rock & Roll November 24th, 2017 through EMP Label Group/ArieScope Records. The official video for the title track is the fourth one released from the album, following "Hatchet (The Ballad of Victor Crowley)" "No Sanctuary" and "To Brave The War".

Ignitor will be appearing at Alehorn Of Power X on July 28th at Reggies in Chicago, IL. Chicago's longest-running heavy metal festival, Alehorn Of Power, is now set to bring you its tenth installment. Since its beginning in 2006, Alehorn Of Power has sought out the best of the heavy metal underground and this year will prove to be no exception.

