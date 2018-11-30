IGNORE THE SIGN Release “Silver Wind” Single, Video

Ignore The Sign, built around mastermind Ossy Pfeiffer, was never a political band, but rather one that can take a position if it feels appropriate. This is confirmed by the new single "Silver Wind", released today.

Musically, the band presents its best side: the riff-dominated number is extremely heavy and powerful. Content-wise, Ossy Pfeiffer and Anca Graterol sing about current social phenomena which the band members have been observing for some time: absurd conspiracy theories, ridiculous fake-news allegations as well as the social paradigm of every one against everyone else.

Lines like "Skip all the leaders and all the big brands, dragons are flying, it's all in your hands" can be an incentive for each listener to use his own head. "Be alert! Do not listen to the rubbish from idiots who have only come to power because they spout the words that the frustrated masses want to hear!” - So can the message from Ignore The Sign be summarized, just without pointing the finger.

The ethnic forest atmosphere of the video shot in the "Amazonia" pavilion in Hannover represents a call for a return to nature and family, and being at one with the world in which we live - together, not against each other!