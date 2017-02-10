IGNORE THE SIGN To Release Debut Album In May; “A Line To Cross” Single / Music Video Out Now

Ignore The Sign, the new Hannover, Germany-based band surrounding vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Ossy Pfeiffer, guitarist/vocalist Anca Graterol (Rosy Vista) and former MSG/The Sweet guitarist Steve Mann, have released their new single/video, "A Line To Cross".

The group also includes Lars Lehmann, renowned as a studio bassist with British rock legends UFO and member of ex-Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth’s band, as well as percussionist Momme Boe and drummer Kristof Hinz, who has just finished the drum takes for the new Eloy album.

The single is digitally available here. The debut album, A Line To Cross, will be available on May 19th as CD digi, LP, download and stream.More album details to follow.