IGORRR Announce Debut North American Tour; Video Of Full Live Show Streaming

France's Igorrr have confirmed that they will embark on a brief tour of North America in early 2018 in support of their latest album and Metal Blade Records debut, Savage Sinusoid. The shows include stops in Montreal, New York, Mexico City, and more. The complete listing of dates can be found below.

Igorrr spent their summer on tour with performances in Israel and Turkey, as well as shows all over Europe in clubs and at notable fests: Dour Festival, Hellfest, UK Tech Fest, Brutal Assault, and more. For a preview of the group's unique brand of sonic maelstrom, check out their Dour Festival performance in its entirety below.

Igorrr's Gautier Serre comments on the upcoming tour: "This will be our first time in America and we have no idea how people will react to our music, this is very exciting, we cannot wait to blast some harpsichord and accordion in the American continent!''

Due to high demand, more vinyl has been pressed and made available for Savage Sinusoid. European imported pale blue marbled vinyl is available in limited quantities at Indiemerch here.

Igorrr tour dates (with Spotlights)

January

31 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus

February

1 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

3 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

4 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

6 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

9 - Mexico City, MX - Circo Volador*

10 - Guadalajara, MX - C3 Stage*

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex*

* - no Spotlights