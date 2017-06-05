IGORRR Launch Music Video For “Cheval” Track Featuring CATTLE DECAPITATION Vocalist TRAVIS RYAN

On June 16th, Igorrr - the brainchild of French musician and eclectic composer Gautier Serre - will release their new album, Savage Sinusoid, via Metal Blade Records. On this record, electronic manipulations, accordion, saxophone, sitar, harpsichord, mandolin and strings sit comfortably alongside ruthless blastbeats, chunky riffs, death grunts and soaring operatic vocals - and as chaotic as this might sometimes seem, there is no lack of heart behind everything thundering from the speakers.

For a preview of Savage Sinusoid, a video for the new single, "Cheval" (featuring guest vocals by Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan), can be watched below.

The album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- Digipak CD

- pale skin clear vinyl (limited to 500 copies)

- cream/white splatter (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)

- golden yellow vinyl (limited to 100 copies - Bandcamp exclusive)

- tan-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies - US exclusive)

* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available.

Savage Sinusoid tracklisting:

“Viande”

“ieuD”

“Houmous”

“Opus Brain”

“Probleme d'emotion”

“Spaghetti Forever”

“Cheval”

“Apopathodiaphulatophobie”

“Va te foutre”

“Robert”

“Au Revoir”

"Cheval" video:

“ieuD” video:

Savage Sinusoid “making of” videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

To realize Savage Sinusoid as a completely sample-free record, Serre reunited with vocalists Laurent Lunoir and Laure Le Prunenec, along with drummer Sylvain Bouvier, and collaborated with more musicians than on any of his previous releases - one of those guests being Cattle Decapitation's Travis Ryan, who lends his vocals on "Cheval", "Apopathodiaphulatophobie" and "Robert".

While Savage Sinusoid draws from a plethora of genres, Serre has no intention of baffling or alienating potential listeners. As he explains: "I just want to make the music I love, without asking myself if it's gonna be too complex or too far from what people like. I want to make the music which has sense to me, with no restrictions, like a big party with metalheads, electronics nerds, classical and baroque-heads and gypsy violinists getting drunk and joining together to bring the best of every genre."

