IGORRR Premier "Downgrade Desert" Music Video
April 2, 2020, an hour ago
Igorrr recently released their new album, Spirituality And Distortion, via Metal Blade Records. A video for the album track, "Downgrade Desert" (produced by Fabian Lüscher & Dynamic Frame GmbH), can be seen below:
Spirituality And Distortion can be ordered in various formats here.
Tracklisting:
“Downgrade Desert”
“Nervous Waltz”
“Very Noise”
“Hollow Tree”
“Camel Dancefloor”
“Parpaing”
“Musette Maximum”
“Himalaya Massive Ritual”
“Lost In Introspection”
“Overweight Poesy”
“Paranoid Bulldozer Italiano”
“Barocco Satani”
“Polyphonic Rust”
“Kung-Fu Chèvre”
Album stream:
"Parpaing" video:
“Very Noise” video: