IGORRR Premier "Downgrade Desert" Music Video

April 2, 2020, an hour ago

news black death heavy metal igorrr

IGORRR Premier "Downgrade Desert" Music Video

Igorrr recently released their new album, Spirituality And Distortion, via Metal Blade Records. A video for the album track, "Downgrade Desert" (produced by Fabian Lüscher & Dynamic Frame GmbH), can be seen below:

Spirituality And Distortion can be ordered in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

“Downgrade Desert”
“Nervous Waltz”
“Very Noise”
“Hollow Tree”
“Camel Dancefloor”
“Parpaing”
“Musette Maximum”
“Himalaya Massive Ritual”
“Lost In Introspection”
“Overweight Poesy”
“Paranoid Bulldozer Italiano”
“Barocco Satani”
“Polyphonic Rust”
“Kung-Fu Chèvre”

Album stream:

"Parpaing" video:

“Very Noise” video:



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews