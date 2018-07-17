IGORRR – Savage Sinusoid To Receive Picture Disc Release
July 17, 2018, an hour ago
Due to high demand, Metal Blade will release Igorrr's 2017 album Savage Sinusoid on picture disc. The PD will be out August 17th. Order now on EMP or eBay.
Savage Sinusoid was released in 2017 via Metal Blade Records. On this record, electronic manipulations, accordion, saxophone, sitar, harpsichord, mandolin and strings sit comfortably alongside ruthless blastbeats, chunky riffs, death grunts and soaring operatic vocals - and as chaotic as this might sometimes seem, there is no lack of heart behind everything thundering from the speakers.
Igorrr will join Ministry on the AmeriKKKant North American tour this November/December.
Dates:
November
21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
December
1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda